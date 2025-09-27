Japanese Power, City Gas Firms to Raise Rates in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese power and city gas suppliers are set to raise rates in October following the end of the government's subsidy program in September.

Ten power suppliers said Friday that they will raise rates by 467-536 yen for average households from September, when a subsidy of 2 yen per kilowatt-hour was provided. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. will raise rates by 520 yen to 8,652 yen.

Four city gas companies are expected to increase rates by 172-222 yen from September, when the government provided a subsidy of 8 yen per cubic meter. Tokyo Gas Co. is likely to raise rates by 222 yen to 5,710 yen.

The government provided subsidies of up to 2.4 yen per kilowatt-hour of electricity and 10 yen per cubic meter of gas from July through September to reduce monthly fees by about 3,000 yen in total.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]