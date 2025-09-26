LDP Leader Candidates Discuss Wages, Regional Revitalization

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--The five candidates in the Oct. 4 leadership election for Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party presented their views on wages, regional revitalization and support for the auto industry in a debate in the central city of Nagoya on Friday.

Former LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, 69, said that the government should lead efforts to raise wages.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 64, said that smaller companies need support to earn enough to raise wages.

Agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 44, promised to raise the unit prices of orders by local governments.

To boost local economies, former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 50, proposed establishing a fund worth about 1 trillion yen to revive the shipbuilding industry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]