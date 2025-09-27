Japan Private-Sector Pay Hits Record in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--The average salary for private-sector workers in Japan reached a record high of 4.78 million yen in 2024, up 3.9 pct from the previous year, a survey by the National Tax Agency showed Friday.

The average grew for the fourth consecutive year. The pace of increase exceeded 3 pct for the first time in 33 years.

The increase was apparently driven in part by a rise in minimum wages.

The average salary for men was 5.87 million yen, up 3.2 pct, and that of women was 3.33 million yen, up 5.5 pct, both marking record highs.

Regular employees earned an average of 5.45 million yen, a 2.8 pct increase, while nonregular employees, including part-time workers, had 2.06 million yen in average salary, up 2.2 pct.

