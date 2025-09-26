New HIV Infections, AIDS Patients in Japan Up for 2nd Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--The combined number of people newly found to be infected with HIV and new AIDS patients in Japan in 2024 rose by 34 from the previous year to 994, up for the second straight year, the health ministry said Friday.

The number of new HIV carriers fell by seven to 662, while that of AIDS patients grew by 41 to 332.

Sexual contact was the most common route of transmission, accounting for 417 cases among the carriers and 170 among the patients.

By age group, people in their 30s had the most HIV infections, with 210, followed by those their 20s, with 208.

Among AIDS patients, those in their 50s or older accounted for the most cases, with 106, followed by those in their 40s, with 85.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]