Japanese Destroyer to Test-Fire Tomahawk in U.S.

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's Aegis destroyer Chokai on Friday left for the United States, where it will test-fire a U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missile, the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

The Chokai, based at the MSDF Sasebo base in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, will undergo a software update in the United States to add a Tomahawk launch function.

The move will allow the MSDF to own weapons capable of directly attacking foreign territories. The Japanese government adopted a plan in 2022 to possess counterattack capabilities.

With a range of some 1,600 kilometers, Tomahawks were used in the Gulf War and the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities in June, becoming a symbol of the U.S. military's preemptive strike capability.

The Chokai will stay in the United States until the middle of September 2026. Crew members will be trained mainly at a naval base in San Diego to launch Tomahawks.

