Ishiba Attends JCG School Graduation Ceremony

Maizuru, Kyoto Pref., Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday attended the graduation ceremony of the Japan Coast Guard School, becoming the second sitting prime minister to do so following late Shinzo Abe in 2016.

"The role of the JCG is becoming increasingly important as issues at sea, such as frequent maritime crimes and conflicts over maritime rights, are spreading around the world," Ishiba said in a speech at the ceremony held at the school in Maizuru, Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan.

He also mentioned repeated intrusions by Chinese coast guard ships into Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa.

JCG officials' "strong determination to protect the people, territory and territorial waters supports the unflinching execution of their duties," Ishiba said. "I hope you will work hard to protect national interests."

By attending the graduation ceremony, the prime minister aims to raise the morale of the graduates, who will deal with Chinese ships and take up other missions.

