Ohtani Leads MLB Jersey Sales for 3rd Straight Season

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has led the way in U.S. Major League Baseball jersey sales for the third consecutive season, MLB said Friday.

Since a survey began in 2010, Ohtani became the fourth player to secure the top spot for the third straight season, following former New York Yankees player Derek Jeter, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Dodgers infielder Mookie Betts.

Judge came second in the latest rankings and has been in the top 10 for nine seasons in a row. Three Dodgers players were among the top five.

