INTERVIEW: LDP Candidate Takaichi Focuses on Constitution, Security

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, a candidate for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election, plans to focus on constitutional revisions and diplomatic and security policies when discussing a possible coalition with opposition forces.

"Attitudes toward constitutional amendment, diplomacy, security and economic growth strategy are important," Takaichi said in a recent interview.

"We'll decide on the coalition framework before the parliamentary nomination of the prime minister," she went on. "It's very difficult to adjust (candidates for) constituencies, but we'll discuss this carefully after forming a coalition."

Asked about measures to tackle inflation, Takaichi explained that a proposed refundable tax credit program is aimed at "reducing the burden on middle- and low-income groups."

She showed eagerness to discuss the abolition of the provisional gasoline tax surcharge and settle the issue of raising the basic income tax deduction by year-end.

