Japan, S. Korea Hold Cultural Exchange Event in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--People from Japan and South Korea kicked off a two-day cultural exchange event in Tokyo on Saturday as this year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Asian neighbors.

In the opening ceremony, Kim Jang-hyun, deputy chief of the South Korean Embassy in Japan, said that efforts to promote cooperative relations between the two countries are continuing.

South Korea hopes for more exchanges involving younger generations, who will play a leading role in future relations between the two countries, Kim said.

Japanese education minister Toshiko Abe expressed hopes for deeper ties between Japan and South Korea.

The reproduction of the procession of a Korean diplomatic delegation to Japan in the 17th to 19th century was performed at the event.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]