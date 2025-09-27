Victims of Mt. Ontake Eruption Remembered 11 Years On

Newsfrom Japan

Otaki, Nagano Pref., Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--About 60 people mourned the victims of the eruption of Mount Ontake in central Japan 11 years ago in a memorial ceremony on Saturday.

A moment of silence was observed at the ceremony in the village of Otaki in Nagano Prefecture at the foot of the 3,067-meter mountain at 11:52 a.m., the exact time when the country's worst volcanic disaster in the post-World War II period occurred on Sept. 27, 2014.

The eruption claimed the lives of 58 people and left five missing. Many climbers were near the mountain summit on a weekend afternoon at the beginning of the autumn leaf season.

Toshiaki Nomura, 65, whose then 19-year-old son, Ryota, went missing in the eruption, expressed his gratitude in a speech at the ceremony to those who cooperated with the search for him.

"I haven't been able to hold a funeral for him, nor have I interred his ashes. The more we searched, the more difficult it felt to search vast Mount Ontake," said Nomura, from Kariya in the central prefecture of Aichi.

