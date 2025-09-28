LDP Leader Candidates Discuss Ways to Ensure Political Stability

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Candidates in the leadership election of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party discussed ways to ensure political stability and other issues during televised debates on Sunday.

All five candidates said that they would seek to expand the ruling coalition if elected, but there were differences in views over the speed of coalition talks.

After the LDP's leadership vote set for Saturday, an extraordinary parliamentary session is expected to be convened as early as October to elect a successor to outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, 64, said that talks on expanding the coalition need to be completed before parliament holds a vote to elect a new prime minister, she said.

Former LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, 69, said that the ruling coalition should be expanded in time for an ordinary parliamentary session that begins in January next year.

