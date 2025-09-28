Osaka Expo Visitors Exceed Break-Even Point

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of general visitors to the World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka has topped 22 million, which is regarded as the break-even point, its organizers said Sunday.

About 22,000,500 people had visited the Osaka Expo as of Saturday since its April 13 opening, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition said.

More than 200,000 people have visited the Expo daily since mid-September ahead of its Oct. 13 closing. As early as Sunday, the cumulative number of visitors is expected to exceed the 22.05 million marked by the 2005 World Expo in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

The association expects 28.2 million people to visit the Osaka Expo during the event.

