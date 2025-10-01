Japanese Firms Boosting Real Estate Investment in London

Newsfrom Japan

London, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies have been stepping up real estate development and investment in Britain, particularly in London, in recent years in an effort to expand profits overseas as they face a slowing market in Japan.

Office demand in London is expected to remain robust amid chronic supply shortages. The British real estate market is expected to grow at an annual average of 3 pct, according to research firm Mordor Intelligence.

Yutaka Hayasaka, managing director at Nomura Real Estate UK Ltd., highlighted the appeal of investments in properties in London.

The London real estate market has "high liquidity and an inflow of investment money from abroad and offers potentially high-return opportunities," Hayasaka said.

Nomura currently handles three office buildings in the West End area, where the vacancy rate is relatively low. The company plans to continue real estate investment in London.

