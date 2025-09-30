Father of 1999 Stalking Murder Victim Saddened by Fresh Fatal Case

Newsfrom Japan

Ageo, Saitama Pref., Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Kenichi Ino, the father of a Japanese woman who was murdered in 1999 after becoming a victim of stalking, is saddened by a recent stalking case that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old woman in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

"I'm very shocked," Ino, 75, said of the case in which Asahi Okazaki was found dead in the Kanagawa city of Kawasaki in April this year.

Okazaki had been stalked by her former boyfriend, Hideyuki Shirai, who was indicted for allegedly murdering her and abandoning her body. Okazaki had consulted the Kanagawa prefectural police about her circumstances. But she died without an appropriate police investigation being carried out.

Ino said that it is "painful" to see a victim similar to his daughter, Shiori, then a 21-year-old university student, who was stabbed to death in front of a train station in the city of Okegawa, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, on Oct. 26, 1999. The incident led to the enactment of a law against stalking in 2000.

In the Kawasaki case, a police station contacted by Okazaki considered issuing a warning or a restraining order to the suspect based on the law. But it concluded later that the situation calmed down. In a report released earlier this month on its investigation into the case, the Kanagawa prefectural police department said that the initial response was inappropriate and acknowledged organizational problems.

