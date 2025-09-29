Japanese Female Entrepreneur Strives to Promote Sake in India

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese woman is working tirelessly to promote sake in India, carefully selecting brands and selling them to local vendors and restaurants with the aim of spreading their appeal.

Maaya Takaoka, 37, from the town of Oyamazaki in the western prefecture of Kyoto, has been active in the sake export business. While at university, she first pursued a career as a pop idol. After working at a major e-commerce company, she obtained "kikizakeshi" certification, or a sommelier qualification specializing in sake, at a friend's recommendation.

She said although she took the qualification at a whim, she became captivated by sake when she visited a brewery and watched craftsmen create sake as if they were caring for their own children.

Inspired, Takaoka set up a company called Nihonshu-ni Shiyou, which literally means "let's savor sake," to deliver selected sake from across Japan to subscribers, serving as its CEO.

She moved to India this year, attracted by the country's vibrant culture and its large, untapped market.

