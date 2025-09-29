Ohtani Sets Career-High Record of 55 Homers in Single Season

Newsfrom Japan

Seattle, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers hit his 55th homer of the season in the National League team's final game of the 2025 regular season on Sunday, rewriting his own single-season home run record and the Dodgers' record.

The day's homer, which came at a game against the Seattle Mariners at the American League team's T-Mobile Park in Seattle, put him in second place in the NL's home run rankings, only after the Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, who ended the regular season with 56 home runs.

Ohtani thus narrowly fell short of winning a home run title for the third consecutive year in the U.S. Major League Baseball. He clinched the AL home run title in 2023, when he played for the Los Angeles Angels, and in 2024 in his first season with the Dodgers.

In Sunday's game, Ohtani went 3-for-5 with 1 RBI, helping the Dodgers down the Mariners 6-1.

This season, Ohtani also played as a pitcher after a one-season hiatus caused by his right elbow injuries, marking his comeback as a two-way player.

