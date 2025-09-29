Chiba Bank, Chiba Kogyo Bank to Integrate under Holding Firm

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Chiba Bank and Chiba Kogyo Bank said Monday that the two regional lenders based in Chiba Prefecture have reached a basic agreement on their business integration as early as April 2027.

They plan to establish a holding company with both coming under its umbrella. Rather than the two banks merging, they will continue to operate separately, to maintain convenience for existing customers.

Their combined total assets as of the business year ended March 2025 amounted to nearly 25 trillion yen, which will make them the country's second-largest regional banking group, after Fukuoka Financial Group Inc. Chiba Bank is the largest regional lender in the prefecture, while Chiba Kogyo Bank ranks third.

Rising interest rates recently have started to make it easier for banks to profit from their core lending operations. At the same time, competition to attract deposits, which are the source of loans, is intensifying, promoting some banks with overlapping operating areas to enter into business integrations to bolster their management bases.

The name of the holding company to be set up by Chiba Bank and Chiba Kogyo Bank and its head office location will be determined under their final agreement to be reached in March 2026.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]