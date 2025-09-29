Kindergarten Bus Crashes in Chiba, Killing Driver

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--A kindergarten bus crashed into a house in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on Monday, leaving the driver dead.

The driver, in his 40s, was confirmed dead at hospital. Nine children, aged four or five, and a female kindergarten employee in her 50s were also on the bus and taken to hospital, but they were not in life-threatening condition.

An emergency call reported the accident at around 8:50 a.m. The bus crossed the oncoming lane and crashed into the fence of the house. The building was not damaged.

Police are now investigating the cause of the accident.

The accident scene is in a residential district about 1.2 kilometers northeast of Magomezawa Station on the Tobu Urban Park Line.

