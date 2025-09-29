Fire Hits Hangar under Demolition at Haneda Airport

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--A fire broke out in a hangar under demolition at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Monday morning, according to fire authorities.

An emergency call reported the fire at around 9:05 a.m. The fire was put out about two hours later after burning some 900 square meters of the building's roof.

The fire did not cause any injuries or flight cancellations, according to the transport ministry's Tokyo Airport Office.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident, including the possibility of anticorrosive on iron supports catching fire during cutting work.

