Maehara Urges Koizumi to Exit LDP Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Seiji Maehara, former co-leader of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), suggested Monday that agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi should withdraw his candidacy for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race after a campaign member was found to have asked supporters to post favorable comments about him online.

Terming the spread of disinformation an international problem, Maehara told reporters in Kyoto, western Japan, that the issues surrounding Koizumi were "significantly serious."

"It's not enough for a spokesperson to resign," he said, adding, "Koizumi should withdraw" from the leadership election.

Akira Koike, head of the secretariat of the Japanese Communist Party, called Koizumi's actions "extremely rude" at a press conference Monday. "This should be investigated," he said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]