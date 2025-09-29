TEPCO Finishes 4th Treated Water Release of FY 2025 in Fukushima

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Monday it has completed the fourth release of treated water from its crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in fiscal 2025.

In the latest round, which began on Sept. 11, the company released about 7,800 tons of treated water containing radioactive tritium about 1 kilometer off the coast of the plant through an undersea pipe after diluting it with seawater.

It plans to release a total of some 54,600 tons of treated water in seven rounds this fiscal year, which ends next March.

The treated water contains higher levels of tritium than in the previous year.

