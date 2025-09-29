Gold Prices Top 20,000 Yen per Gram for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Gold retail prices in Japan surpassed 20,000 yen per gram for the first time on Monday, doubling in about two years since exceeding 10,000 yen in late August 2023.

Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K., a major precious metals seller in Tokyo, set its gold price at 20,018 yen on Monday morning, up 78 yen from late last week. It raised the price to 20,133 yen in the afternoon.

The buying of gold, considered a safe asset, has accelerated amid the dollar's weakening since U.S. President Donald Trump began his second term in January. New York gold futures, regarded as a global benchmark, have repeatedly hit record highs this month, pushing up the yen-denominated Japanese market.

Concerns about the global economy have been fueled by the Trump administration's tariff policy, while trust in the U.S. currency has been shaken by its pressure on the Federal Reserve.

"A rise in distrust of the dollar could further strengthen the shift of investment money to gold," said Satoru Yoshida, commodity analyst at Rakuten Securities Economic Research Institute.

