BOJ Increasingly Needs Interest Rate Hike: Policymaker Noguchi

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan faces a growing need to raise its policy interest rate as the country nears its 2 pct inflation target, BOJ policymaker Asahi Noguchi said Monday.

"Various economic indicators for Japan show steady progress in achieving the 2 pct price stability target," Noguchi said in a speech in the city of Sapporo in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan. "This suggests that the need to adjust the policy interest rate is increasing more than ever."

The Japanese central bank last raised the policy rate in January, to 0.5 pct from 0.25 pct.

Noguchi said that the global economy "faces a new risk" stemming from the high tariff policy of the United States, the impact of which is being closely monitored. He underlined the need for the BOJ to "assess underlying inflation as carefully as possible for the time being" to gauge the effects of U.S. levies on the Japanese and global economy.

"I believe Japan will, in the not-too-distant future, require a new policy perspective that addresses the upside risks" to prices, the policymaker said. "The bank needs to flexibly adjust its monetary policy while examining price developments, in response to economic developments."

