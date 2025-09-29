Japan Resumes Sanctions against Iran

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Monday announced the resumption of economic sanctions against Iran after the United Nations reimposed sanctions on the country over its nuclear development.

Based on a U.N. Security Council resolution, the government designated the assets of 78 organizations and 43 individuals to be frozen.

"The issue is now at a crossroads," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference, underlining the importance of a diplomatic solution. "We shouldn't lose opportunities for dialogue."

Iran has strongly opposed the U.N. sanctions, including by suggesting that it would suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Hayashi repeatedly stated that Japan's stance of calling for a solution through dialogue remains unchanged. "We will continue necessary diplomatic efforts while following the Security Council's decision," he emphasized.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]