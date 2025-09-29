Japan Govt Keeps Economic View Unchanged in Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government left its basic economic assessment unchanged in a monthly report released Monday, while expressing concerns over the impact of President Donald Trump's high tariffs on the Japanese auto sector.

"The Japanese economy is recovering at a moderate pace, while the effects caused from the U.S. trade policies are seen mainly in the automotive industry," said the September report released by the Cabinet Office.

While maintaining its basic economic assessment, the government changed the wording of the view in response to the sluggish performances of automakers and declines in their exports of passenger cars to the United States.

In its July and August reports, the government said "the effects caused from the U.S. trade policies...are seen in some areas."

Looking ahead, the September report said that "attention should be given to downside risks of the Japanese economy due to the impact of the U.S. trade policies."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]