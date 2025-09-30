Japan Emperor, Empress Visit School for Visually Impaired

Newsfrom Japan

Hikone, Shiga Pref., Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have visited a school for people with visual impairment in Shiga Prefecture, western Japan.

The school is the prefecture's only institution specializing in education for visually impaired students.

After hearing about the prefecture-run school in the city of Hikone from its principal during the visit on Monday, the Emperor and the Empress watched students make envelopes by reusing Braille newspapers.

Also at the school, the Imperial couple talked with officials of Biwako Harness no Kai, a group of users of guide dogs in the same city.

While interacting with guide dogs, Emperor Naruhito asked the officials about the group's activities and Empress Masako expressed her sympathy for the dogs as this summer was extremely hot.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]