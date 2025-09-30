Daihatsu to End Copen Production in Aug. 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Daihatsu Motor Co. will cease production of the Copen mini convertible sports vehicle at the end of August 2026, due to reasons including a regulatory issue.

While announcing the decision on Monday, the Japanese minivehicle maker indicated that it will continue research to bring the Copen back to the market in the future.

The first-generation Copen debuted in 2002 as the first minivehicle equipped with an electrically operated retractable roof. Its distinctive exterior attracted loyal fans.

After production of the original model ended in 2012, Daihatsu revived the two-seater in 2014 by releasing the current second-generation model.

Total sales of the Copen have reached about 110,000 units as of the end of August this year.

