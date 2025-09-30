Prices to Rise for 3,024 Food Products in Japan in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--A total of 3,024 food and beverage products from 195 major makers are set to undergo price hikes in Japan in October, Teikoku Databank Ltd. said Tuesday.

The figure is up 3.4 pct from a year earlier, marking the 10th consecutive month of increase. Also, the monthly number will surpass 3,000 for the first time since April.

A wide range of products will see higher prices due to rising material and labor costs, according to the research company.

Beverage products, including alcoholic drinks, will account for 2,262, or some 70 pct of the total. Kirin Beverage Co., Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. and other major beverage makers plan to raise prices of bottled and other products.

With rice prices remaining high, related goods, such as packaged precooked rice and rice cakes, will be marked up.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]