Ex-Lawmaker Ishii to Be Indicted without Arrest over Fraud

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office is expected to indict without arrest former lawmaker Akira Ishii for alleged fraud involving state-paid salaries of a secretary, sources said Tuesday.

Ishii, a former lawmaker of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, is believed to have defrauded the state of some 8 million yen by registering as a public secretary a male relative working for a social welfare service corporation headed by Ishii for a year and a half from 2021.

Speaking voluntarily to investigators, the relative said he was not working as a state-paid secretary. The staff of Ishii's office apparently managed the salaries paid to his bank account and used the money to cover expenses.

Ishii, 68, has been expelled from opposition force Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) over the scandal.

The prosecutors office raided Ishii's office in Toride in the eastern prefecture of Ibaraki, his office in the Upper House lawmaker's building in Tokyo and other related locations Aug. 27.

