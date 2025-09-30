Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has decided to allow same-sex couples to be treated as being in de facto marriages under a total of nine more laws and ordinances, including the disaster condolence grant law, it was learned Tuesday.
The decision follows a Supreme Court ruling in March 2024, in which the top court said that same-sex couples fall into those who are in circumstances similar to effective marriage and covered by the crime victim benefit law.
In January, the government decided to recognize same-sex partners under 24 laws and ordinances including the spousal violence prevention law and the land and building leases law.
Meanwhile, the government maintains the position that same-sex partners are not covered by 120 laws and ordinances, including those related to taxes and social security.
