Japanese Princess Akiko to Become Head of Mikasa Family

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Imperial House Economy Council on Tuesday decided that Princess Akiko, 43, will become head of the Mikasa family, a position that had been held by her late grandmother, Princess Yuriko, who passed away in November 2024.

Princess Yuriko was great-aunt of Emperor Naruhito.

In a meeting held at the Imperial Household Agency, the council, chaired by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, also decided that Princess Nobuko, 70, the widow of the late Prince Tomohito of Mikasa and mother of Princess Akiko, will become independent as head of a new branch of the Imperial Family.

The council recognized that Princess Nobuko and Princess Akiko will be maintaining independent livelihoods. Based on provisions of the Imperial House Economy Law, annual Imperial Family expenses for Princess Nobuko will increase to 30.5 million yen from 15.25 million yen and those for Princess Akiko will rise to 10,675,000 yen from 6,405,000 yen.

Their expenses for this fiscal year will be paid on a monthly basis, with the increases taking effect starting with the September payment.

