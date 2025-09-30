Ishiba, Lee Affirm Continuation of Shuttle Diplomacy

Newsfrom Japan

Busan, South Korea, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung met in Busan, South Korea, on Tuesday and agreed that their countries will continue "shuttle diplomacy," or reciprocal visits by leaders, to foster stable bilateral relations.

This is Ishiba's first visit to South Korea since taking office last year, and is likely his last foreign trip as he is set to leave office after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election this weekend.

"I hope the next administration will promote Japan-South Korea relations without going back," Ishiba told reporters after the meeting.

During the meeting, Ishiba and Lee also agreed that the two countries will promote strategic security dialogue.

The two sides issued a joint document on intergovernmental discussions to address common social challenges, such as population concentration in each country's capital and population decline.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]