Dog, Cat Shelters Seek Online Fan Support amid Inflation

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Prolonged inflation in Japan is having a serious impact on many animal shelters, prompting them to seek support from online fans amid declining donations including food and higher costs for essential goods and medical care.

Some groups have turned to "oshikatsu," or activities for enthusiastic support of "oshi," or favorite characters or idols, to lure donations and supporters through online exchanges.

Oami Hinanjo, a general incorporated association in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, which cares for some 200 rescued dogs and cats, has seen donations of supplies drop by 30 pct this year so far. Half of the dogs and cats have health problems when they are taken in, and the burden of medical costs, which account for 60 pct of its operating costs, is increasing, according to the group.

Against this background, the group has started to raise online donations starting at 500 yen, while also selling original T-shirts and other goods, to secure operating funds.

"We don't want to be stingy with what is necessary," said Naoko Oami, who heads the shelter. "Even small donations are welcome."

