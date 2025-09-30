Niinami Resigns as Keizai Doyukai Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Association of Corporate Executives, or Keizai Doyukai, said Tuesday that it has accepted the resignation of its chairman, Takeshi Niinami.

Until Niinami's successor is appointed, the activities of the association's chief will be undertaken by Senior Vice Chairman Mutsuo Iwai.

Niinami and Iwai attended a press conference in Tokyo on the day. Iwai revealed that the association's board of directors was divided over Niinami's treatment when they met earlier in the day. "It was a situation where a forcible vote on the matter could have caused a division in the whole association," he said.

Niinami offered his resignation after learning of the situation. He told the press conference that the association being divided would be "really bad for Japan."

While regretting his resignation, Niinami said he made the decision to "allow mid-career, young and veteran personnel to work together" to help Japan's economy and society adapt to the current Reiwa era in the country.

