83 Pct of Public Hospitals in Japan in Red in FY 2024

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Public hospitals across Japan ran a combined deficit of 395.2 billion yen in fiscal 2024, with 83.3 pct operating in the red, the internal affairs ministry said Tuesday.

Both the deficit and the proportion of loss-making hospitals, 703 out of 844, marked record highs.

The ministry attributed the deteriorating financial situation to rising personnel costs and soaring prices of medication and other products.

In fiscal 2021, public hospitals recorded a surplus of 325.6 billion yen, supported by substantial government aid during the COVID-19 pandemic including subsidies.

From fiscal 2023 onward, however, hospitals increasingly became unprofitable. Their deficit widened by 185.3 billion yen in fiscal 2024 as higher costs of labor and materials outpaced medical service incomes.

