20 Years after Privatization, Free Expressways Still 90 Years Away

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--While Wednesday marked the 20th anniversary of the privatization of four Japanese public expressway corporations, the realization of free expressways in the country is still 90 years away.

The privatization was a key policy of then Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi. In October 2005, the public corporations were reorganized into six private companies and the Japan Expressway Holding and Debt Repayment Agency, an independent administrative body.

The six are East Nippon Expressway Co., Central Nippon Expressway Co., West Nippon Expressway Co., Metropolitan Expressway Co., Hanshin Expressway Co. and Honshu-Shikoku Bridge Expressway Co.

At the time, the former public corporations' interest-bearing liabilities totaled 38 trillion yen. These debts were reduced to 30 trillion yen by the end of March 2025. The debt repayments "have steadily proceeded," said a transport ministry official.

The repayment scheme requires the successor private companies to pay leasing fees, excluding management costs, to the agency using toll revenues.

