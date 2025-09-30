Ex-Minister Calls for Study to Launch External Intelligence Body

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi called for studying the launch of an external intelligence organization, at a two-day event from Tuesday co-hosted by Jiji Press.

"It's time to start studying the establishment of an external intelligence organization" that would evaluate economic risks, Kobayashi said in a keynote speech delivered on the first day of the Economic Security Exhibition & Conference, or Econosec Japan 2025, in Tokyo.

In highlighting the need to create such an intelligence body, he said that if Japan had predicted U.S. moves to raise tariffs and prepared measures to deal with them, there might have been a different outcome.

"Economic security is about making the Japanese economy grow strongly whatever happens," Kobayashi, a candidate for the upcoming leadership election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said.

He also stressed the importance of economic independence amid international situations which he said have become "fluid" because of factors like the U.S. government's America First policy.

