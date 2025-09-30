Ex-Lawmaker Ishii Charged with Secretary Pay Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office on Tuesday indicted without arrest former lawmaker Akira Ishii and a former staffer at his office, Kaaru Okawa, 60, for alleged fraud involving state-paid salaries of a secretary.

The prosecutors did not disclose whether the two admitted to the charges.

According to the indictment, Ishii, 68, a former member of the House of Councillors, and the staffer allegedly defrauded the state of 8.28 million yen between May 2021 and October 2022 by registering a male employee of an Ishii-headed social welfare service corporation as a public secretary.

They are believed to have submitted a fictitious document to the Upper House's secretariat in April 2021, claiming that the man was hired as Ishii's second public secretary.

According to informed sources, the man, a relative of Ishii, has told investigators that he did not work as a state-paid secretary. Prosecutors stopped short of indicting the man.

