Ishiba Visits Grave of S. Korean Who Died Trying to Save Japan Man

Busan, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday visited the grave of Lee Soo-hyun, a South Korean student who died in 2001 while trying to rescue a Japanese man who had fallen onto the tracks of a Tokyo train station.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, it is the first time that a sitting Japanese prime minister has visited the grave in Busan, South Korea.

Lee was 26 when he was killed at East Japan Railway Co.'s Shin-Okubo Station. His actions drew sympathy in both Japan and South Korea.

His bereaved family have used condolence money they have received to provide scholarships to South Korean students planning to study in Japan and have contributed to exchanges between the two countries.

