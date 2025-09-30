LDP Leader Candidate Koizumi Calls for Curbs on Foreign Labor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who is running for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership, on Tuesday called for restricting the number of foreign workers the country accepts.

"I'm not thinking of accepting them without limit," Koizumi said in an online debate with the other candidates in Saturday's LDP leadership election. He also called for strengthening the government's ability to oversee related measures.

Former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi said that she would tackle illegal immigration if elected LDP leader. But she expressed caution over restricting the acceptance of foreign workers, saying, "I'm not considering setting a limit for those who stay legally."

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said that he will consider data-based measures, while former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi said he will aim to "create a society where we don't have to rely on foreigners as much as possible."

Former party Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi advocated for a "zero illegal foreigners" policy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]