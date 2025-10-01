INTERVIEW: Kobayashi Calls for LDP Generational Change

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Takayuki Kobayashi, Japan's former economic security minister running in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race, emphasizes his party's need for a generational change and a shift away from factional politics.

"It's easier to win the hearts of working generations if we who are living in the same times come to the forefront," Kobayashi said in a recent interview.

Speaking about personnel management within the LDP, Kobayashi vowed to make fair assessments of individual lawmakers' abilities and achievements regardless of their career lengths and ages by establishing a multifaceted evaluation system.

"I will scrap old factional politics-based appointments and other unnecessary practices," he stressed.

As a means to enhance restrictions on political donations from companies and groups, Kobayashi mentioned an acceptance ban on local chapters that do not file funds reports online. But at the same time, he said he will "listen carefully to opinions from party members on this issue" if he is elected LDP president on Saturday.

