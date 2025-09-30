Jera Decommissions 5 Aging Thermal Power Units

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese power generation company Jera Co. said Tuesday that it has decommissioned five aging units at its thermal power plants in three prefectures.

Their equipment had deteriorated as all of the plants have been in operation for more than 40 years, according to Jera, a joint venture between the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. group and Chubu Electric Power Co.

Four of the five units were powered by liquefied natural gas--the No. 5 and No. 6 units at Jera's Anegasaki thermal power plant in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, the No. 1 unit at its Sodegaura plant, also in Chiba, and the No. 5 unit at its Chita thermal power plant in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

The remaining one was the No. 2 unit at its Hirono thermal power plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, which ran on petroleum.

The five units had a combined output capacity of some 3.25 million kilowatts. Their operations had already been suspended.

