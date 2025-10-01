ANA, U.S. Startup Demonstrate Flying Car at Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese airline ANA Holdings Inc. and U.S. startup Joby Aviation Inc. performed the first demonstration flight of their flying car for the press at the World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka on Tuesday.

The electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, or eVTOL, developed by Joby, flew over the sea facing the Expo venue for about 13 minutes.

The aircraft can carry five people, including a pilot. It is designed to operate in urban areas while curbing noise while in flight.

Joby plans to use the aircraft to offer an air taxi service in Japan, starting as early as fiscal 2027.

ANA plans to introduce over 100 units of the aircraft to offer customers an alternative means of transport to avoid traffic jams and to utilize them in times of disaster.

