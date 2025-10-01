Japan Team Unravels Venus Flytrap's Complex Touch Sensor Mechanism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese research team has unraveled the Venus flytrap's detailed mechanism to detect insects using its touch sensor.

While humans have known for about 200 years that the carnivorous plant detects insects using its sensory hairs, the mechanism at a cellular level had yet to be uncovered.

The Venus flytrap catches its prey by closing its clam-shaped leaves.

Hiraku Suda, an assistant professor at Saitama University, Masatsugu Toyota, a professor of the university, and other members of the team focused on changes in intracellular calcium ions and electrical potential.

The team incorporated a type of protein that glows according to the calcium ion levels into the cells of the Venus flytrap. It also developed equipment to measure changes in the electrical potential in the cells.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]