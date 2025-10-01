Takaichi, Koizumi in Close Race among LDP Rank-and-File: Jiji Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Sanae Takaichi and Shinjiro Koizumi are neck-and-neck in support among rank-and-file members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party ahead of Saturday's party leadership election, a Jiji Press survey has found.

The survey covered 47 senior local LDP officials from each of the party's 47 prefectural chapters this month. Of them, 25 responded to a question about which candidate seems to have the most support among members of their prefectural chapters.

Takaichi, a former economic security minister, was cited by eight officials from the Aomori, Chiba, Nagano, Aichi, Osaka, Nara, Kochi and Fukuoka chapters, while Koizumi, the current agriculture minister, by another eight, from Akita, Yamagata, Saitama, Yamanashi, Gifu, Okayama, Miyazaki and Okinawa.

Officials from Shizuoka, Kyoto, Tokushima and Oita said that it was a close race between Takaichi and Koizumi.

Former LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi was viewed as the most supported candidate in two prefectures, and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi in one prefecture. No official mentioned former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi.

