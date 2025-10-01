Japanese Emperor Meets with Sri Lankan Pres.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito met with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is visiting Japan for the 2025 World Exposition in the western city of Osaka, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

During their meeting on Tuesday, which lasted some 25 minutes, the topic arose of how, at the 1951 San Francisco peace conference following World War II, a representative of Sri Lanka quoted the words of Buddha to appeal for Japan's inclusion as a member of the international community, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

"The Japanese people were very encouraged," the Emperor told the president. The Emperor also expressed gratitude for the South Asian nation's support for areas affected by the March 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.

