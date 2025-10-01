Elderly Woman Stabbed to Death in Tokyo's Machida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--A 76-year-old woman was stabbed at an apartment in Machida, Tokyo, on Tuesday evening and died shortly after being transported to hospital.

Officers from Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department arrested Kota Kuwano, a 40-year-old man from Machida, who was near the site of the incident, on suspicion of attempting to kill the woman. The police will investigate the case in detail by changing his charge to murder.

In the incident, which occurred around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, the victim, Chizuko Akie, a resident of the apartment, was stabbed over 10 times, mainly in the upper body, according to the MPD's Machida Police Station.

The suspect, whose occupation is unknown, told the police: "I'm tired of my current life. I thought I'd kill anyone."

Akie and Kuwano were apparently not acquainted with each other. "I was walking aimlessly, looking for someone who seemed easy to attack. I thought she (Akie) wouldn't fight back," Kuwano said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]