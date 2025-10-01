INTERVIEW: Koizumi Calls Bigger Ruling Bloc "Best Option"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi, a candidate in the Liberal Democratic Party's upcoming leadership election, has said that expanding the ruling coalition, currently made up of the LDP and Komeito, is the "best option."

Koizumi and four other LDP lawmakers are vying in Saturday's election to pick a new party president to succeed Shigeru Ishiba, also the outgoing prime minister.

In an interview with media outlets including Jiji Press on Tuesday, Koizumi was asked about how he plans to address the current situation in which the LDP-Komeito pair lacks a majority in both chambers of parliament if he becomes LDP chief and prime minister of Japan.

"I think (expanding) the coalition is the best option," he said.

Still, Koizumi said, "I'm not limiting" the scope of parties that would join the ruling bloc.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]