Tanaka Becomes 4th Pitcher to Hit 200 Wins in Japan, U.S. Career

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese pitcher Masahiro Tanaka has hit combined 200 career wins in the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization (NPB) and U.S. Major League Baseball, becoming the fourth Japanese professional baseball player to achieve this feat.

With this achievement, the 36-year-old right-hander joined the likes of Hideo Nomo, Hiroki Kuroda and Yu Darvish.

Tanaka of the Yomiuri Giants, a team of the NPB's Central League, earned the 200th career victory, his third win of the season, in Tuesday's game against the Chunichi Dragons at Tokyo Dome, giving up only two runs in six innings.

"I'm truly delighted," Tanaka said on his 200th combined win. "I'd like to thank everyone who has been involved in my baseball career," the Giants starter said.

"It took me a long time to get here, but I'm happy because I had wanted to win at Tokyo Dome, the Giants' home ground, as soon as possible and to become a hero since I joined the team," Tanaka said, adding, "I pitched in today's game with a determination that I would leave the mound after trying my best and doing everything I can."

