Chinese Ship Spotted Again in Japan EEZ off Kagoshima Island

Kagoshima, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese survey ship was spotted again within Japan's exclusive economic zone off the island of Amami Oshima in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

The JCG's 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, based in the city of Kagoshima, said Tuesday that a patrol ship found the Chinese vessel extending what appeared to be a pipe into the sea about 385 kilometers west of the island around 7 a.m. the same day.

The Chinese vessel exited the EEZ around 1:25 p.m. after it was urged to stop its research activity by the JCG ship.

The same Chinese vessel was spotted releasing a wire-like object into the sea about 380 kilometers west of the island, within the Japanese EEZ, on Sunday.

The vessel left the EEZ later on Sunday. As it kept sailing around the area, however, the JCG had remained on alert.

